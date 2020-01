According to multiple reports, Penn State will have to search for a new wide receivers coach again.

According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and FootballScoop.com, Parker is taking the offensive coordinator job at West Virginia.

SOURCE: #WestVirginia is finalizing a deal to name #PennState Pass Game Coordinator / WR coach Gerad Parker as new offensive coordinator. He’d been a good addition for the Nittany Lions. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 10, 2020

Sources tell FootballScoop Neal Brown is planning to hire Gerad Parker from Penn State… https://t.co/PjeTXxklNX — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) January 10, 2020

Parker joined the Nittany Lions for just one season as a wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He coached at Duke and was previously interim head coach at Purdue.

Now Penn State will look to get a new receivers coach for the fourth time in four seasons.