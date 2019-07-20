Roar on the Shore patrolled by Tactical Mounted Section

“Roar on the Shore” is known to have a lot of horsepower. This is something Pennsylvania State Police are taking to an entirely new level by bringing six of these guys, the Pennsylvania Mounted Section. Supervisor Corporal Carrie Neidigh says the horses provide better vantage points when patrolling events like “Roar.”

“We can see a lot further than when we’re on the ground. When I’m on the ground I’m only about 5’3. When I’m the horse, the average size for a rider is about 10 feet tall,” said Corporal Neidigh.

The horses also helped to break down the barrier some have with law enforcement. Instead of interacting with law enforcement for a negative reason, the public can socials freely with law enforcement.

“In this instance, they are just coming up and talking to us. The realize we’re just like everyone else and they walk away with a positive experience,” said Corporal Neidigh.