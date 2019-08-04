Second Mass Shooting in Dayton,Ohio less than 14 hours after El Paso

In the second mass shooting in less than 14 hours, at least nine people are dead and more than a dozen wounded after someone opened fire in downtown Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday, according to police.

In addition, the suspected shooter was shot and killed by responding officers. Police said they are only aware of one shooter.ADVERTISEMENT(MORE: Mass shooting leaves at least 20 dead, dozens injured in El Paso, police say)

Authorities responded quickly to the shooting, first reported at 1 a.m., and said police are regularly present in the crowded district popular with tourists and locals.

Miami Valley Hospital spokesperson Terrea Little told ABC News that they have received 16 victims from the shooting in the Oregon District. She did not provide further information on their injuries.

Three victims have been admitted to the hospital, eight were treated and released and five others remain under observation, Little said.

“Most of us can’t get to our cars because there are bodies scattered all over across the street from our cars,” an eyewitness told Dayton ABC affiliate WKEF. “People that were shot, hit, innocent people — we can’t get home to our families now, and those people aren’t going home to their families either.”

The shooting took place in Dayton’s Oregon District, a collection of bars, restaurants and local businesses in the city’s downtown. The entire shooting took place outside, police said.

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

Authorities work at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

The suspect was using a “long gun,” according to police.

“I’m heartbroken,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley tweeted Sunday morning. “Thank you to our first responders for all that you’ve done. We will share updates as we have more information.”