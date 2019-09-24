Sexual Assault Response Team come together to make process easier and simpler for victims

A diverse group of people came together for a single cause today to make the process simpler and easier for victims of sexual assault.

The group is called S.A.R.T. which stands for Sexual Assault Response Team. They are made up of prosecutors, police officers, health care professionals and social workers. They know it will take the work of all of them to provide the victim both comfort and justice.

“We have to work together because a breakdown of those pieces of the system we know leads to a poor outcome to anyone who’s been a victim of violence.” said Karen Wickwire, a member of S.A.R.T.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual violence, you can contact the Crime Victim Center of Erie County