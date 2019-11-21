Small Business Saturday to take over the City of Erie

Just over a week from now, it will be Small Business Saturday in the City of Erie.

Throughout the day, there will be free parking for anyone looking to walk around downtown to shop. There will be 29 businesses participating in this year’s event.

Organizers looking to promote the event explain the importance of supporting local businesses, explaining that for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 of that stays in the local economy.

“There’s going to be plenty of places all within walking distance all within a couple of blocks, you can see some really great stuff. So its an easy day for kids an easy day for families to come down.” said Dave Tamulonis, of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The Erie Downtown Partnership and Erie Arts and Culture will have a pop up shop on November 30th at the old chiropractic office between Lucky’s Food Mart and Subway on State Street