Have you ever wanted to start up a business, but you aren’t sure if you could afford it? The Millcreek Mall will host a competition that gives the winner 6 months rent-free.

“Small Shop Showdown” will take place from January 6th through February 17th.

Spokesman Joe Bell says they started the competition a year ago at the Eastwood Mall.

There a 3-D printing company was selected by the mall.

The competition is free to apply with your best business pitch.

Many of the local businesses within the mall are welcoming the competition.

The Winner of the competion will be selected on March 2nd.

The store must be open by May 1st and stay open until October 31st.

To Pitch your Potential Business here is a link : www.millcreekmall.net/smallshop.