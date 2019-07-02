Start up companies getting a chance to grow thanks to Erie Innovation District

Start up companies from around the world are getting a chance to grow their businesses thanks to a program hosted by the Erie Innovation District. Today, they announced the seven business that will be a part of the 10-week program.

Developing startup companies is the goal of the Erie Innovation District’s secure Erie accelerator cohort program.

Michael Kripchak is with a company called N-Gems, which is a medical asset tracking service provider. N-Gems is one of the seven companies that will be receiving mentorship and product development during a 10-week course.

“We’re definitely looking forward to the mentorship that’s coming from the Erie Accelerator as well as the big manufacturing base that’s here.” Kripchak said. “We actually have zero customers right now, so getting from zero to one and the goal is 14 for this first year. So, really starting us on that path of actually being able to serve our clients.”

Karl Sanchak, the president of the Erie Innovation District says some of the companies involved in the program have large contracts with the Air Force and other defense services.

“We would like to see these companies, not only grow and thrive as part of this community, but also do pilots and eventually production of some of their products here in our city.”

The sponsors of this year’s program are Erie Insurance and Plastek Group. These businesses will have a public demo day on October 20th and community members can get to know more about these startups.