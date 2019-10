Penn State freshman cornerback Keaton Ellis is close enough to home to raid the fridge.

He picked Penn State and enrolled in time to get a head start during the Spring semester. The former State College Little Lion was then “green lit” by the PSU coaching staff which means he would not redshirt and play right away.

Currently you will see Ellis mostly on Penn State’s special teams. He has seven total tackles and he leads the team with two forced fumbles.

