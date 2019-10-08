State St McDonalds to close; Could it be another EDDC acquisition?

Erie’s longtime McDonald’s at West 5th and State St will be closing its doors.

A spokesperson for franchisee owner Curt Raymond, says Saturday October 12th will be the final day of business for the restaurant. After 40 years with McDonald’s, Raymond has decided to retire.

In a statement to YourErie.com from McDonalds Corporation, the company stated: “McDonald’s reviews its restaurant portfolio on a regular basis to make the best decisions for our business moving forward. Closing a restaurant is a difficult decision in any town but we look forward to continuing to serve our customers at our other McDonald’s restaurants in the neighboring communities.”

YourErie.com inquired as to what would happen to the property at 430 State St long occupied by McDonalds, and the response from the company was ” perhaps the Erie Downtown Development Corporation could address that question?”

Earlier in the day, the Erie Downtown Development Corporation CEO John Persinger had in fact referred our inquiry about the future of the property to McDonald’s, who then referred us back to the EDDC.

So, while it’s not confirmed what role the development organization will play in the future of the W 5th & State St property, it plays right into the organizations long term plans of redeveloping the that section of Erie, north of Perry Square.

The EDDC has already purchased and begun to renovated property along North Park Row and State St. It has also purchased property on the east side of State St between 4th and 5th. The McDonald’s Restaurant is directly across the street.

