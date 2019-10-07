Tamarack Wildlife Center hosts 30th anniversary open house

Tamarack Wildlife Center held their annual open house today, with this year being a little extra special.

Tamarack Wildlife Celebrating 30 years of service to the community. The center specializes in treating birds of prey and other species of wildlife. Guests at the open house could interact with “education ambassadors” including hawks, owls and falcons. Organizers at today’s event say that they are grateful for the large turnout.

“This is the one day of the year where we open our doors wide open and we’re set up to receive the public in a major way, so it’s a very special day and we’re thrilled that so many people have come.” said Carol Holmgren, Executive Director of Tamarack Wildlife Center.

The center’s licensed rehabilitators were also on site to answer guests’ questions.