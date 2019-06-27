The Cork 1794 Expands

Today the cork 1794 has helped to expand the plaza by adding an outdoor seating plaza.

The new seating area allows guest to enjoy the outdoor environment. The patio setting is equip with bar access and flat screens.

This is the newest addition to the plaza since the opening of Pinkberry.

” We’re just excited and thrilled that this is going to create a new recreational fun time for families, friends to come and enjoy. ” Says Gary Lee, Erie County’s Director of Administration.

Lee says he is excited to see what this will do for the plaza.