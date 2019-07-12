Two new disorders added to list of approved conditions for medical marijuana in Pennsylvania

Anxiety disorders and Tourette’s syndrome will be added to the list of conditions that can qualify people to obtain legal medical marijuana in Pennsylvania.

The news, coming from the Pennsylvania Health Secretary, said they added the two new conditions based on the recommendation of the state’s medical marijuana advisory board.

There is concern with anxiety being so widespread in the United States, that too many people will be trying to get a medical marijuana prescription.

Doctors we spoke with locally, said it’s important to know that medical marijuana is not the first step in any treatment plan.

“I think the thing to remember now about medical marijuana use in general, it is not really recommended for treatment….. when others have failed or are not getting results they like,” said Dr. Roman Bojewski, Physician at Hamot Primary Care Network.

The two conditions will officially be added to the list on July 20, 2019.