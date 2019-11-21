1  of  3
Breaking News
Roar of the Shore Bike Week not taking place in 2020; organizers to host memorial ride to honor Ralph Pontillo ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum announces $15 million in renovations to take place at current location Joseph Walko named new Erie Fire Chief

Two people arrested in east Erie following search

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

Two people are arrested after Erie Police recovered three weapons from an east Erie home.

According to Erie Police, a search warrant was served in the 1500 block of Buffalo Road around 6:00am, recovering two handguns and one assault rifle. Erie Police are not releasing names at this time, as they are awaiting for the suspects to be arraigned.

Discoveries for these arrests were through the Erie Gun Working Group, a force which started back up about one month ago.

“Everybody does their own part,” said Jon Nolan, deputy chief of the Erie Police Department. “They have information we can’t obtain as easy and we share intel and it puts more officers on the street for incidents like this.”

One of the handguns found was reported stolen. Erie Police are still investigating the other weapons.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar