It’s an event clients from the Upper Room look forward to every year. A trip to Presque Isle means a day out of the city.

70 clients from the Upper Room gathered at Beach 11 to enjoy a picnic, games and getting to know each other. There was plenty of food and drink to enjoy. For some of the clients, this was a first time taking a trip to the beach.

the Upper Room offers a safe and welcoming place for Erie’s homeless