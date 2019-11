The Erie County Reassessment Board is adjusting the taxable value of the Wabtec property, a win for neighboring school districts.

The final assessed value of the property now stands at $40.895,029.00. That’s a marked increase from the 23 million previous total but far short of the 161 million the Erie, Iroquois and Harborcreek school districts had offered based on the sales price when the former GE property was sold to Wabtec.

Either side could still appeal the decision to Common Pleas Court.