Wabtec, UE Local 506 & UE 618 have reached a 4 year agreement

After 128 days of negotiations Wabtec corporation, UE Local 506 & 618 have reached an agreement. “We’re extremely ecstatic about the outcome,” said CEO of the Erie Regional Chamber James Grunke.

Key tenets of the contract agreement include:

· Maintain current wage rates for existing Wabtec employees.

· Ten-year progression to full wage rates for new hire employees.

· A commitment for new work equivalent to 100 full-time employees by the end of the contract.

· Continuation of voluntary overtime.

· Five-year recall rights.

· Former GE Transportation employees who were on the recall list will receive preferential placement for new hire employment with restoration of seniority.

· Overtime premium pay after eight hours / double-time after 12 hours.

· Standard Monday-Friday work week.

· Up to six weeks of paid vacation, based upon years of service.

· Up to 5 paid personal days, based on service.

· Twelve paid holidays.

· Improved health and welfare benefits, including medical, dental, vision, life and disability benefits.

· Retirement (401K) plan with a 3% Company contribution plus an additional 3% matching contribution.

· Four-year agreement.

This agreement is subject to pending UE Local 506 and 618 member ratification. At one point the gap between the two groups was so large it resulted in a 9 day strike. The union statement to the workers says the following: “This tentative agreement is being recommended by the bargaining committee to our board & the 1,700 members of UE Local 506 & 618.

Wabtec said the following:

“We’re pleased to have reached a fair and reasonable contract that meets the interests of both parties. ” On Tuesday June 11th the Union will hold 3 special membership meetings at the Bayfront Convention Center to explain the details of the agreement. Ratification votes will take place at the Union Hall from 5:30 am to 6pm on Wednesday June 12th.