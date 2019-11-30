Wide Receiver Terrelle Pryor in Critical Condition

PITTSBURGH —

NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was stabbed in Pittsburgh overnight at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex overnight, multiple sources have confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

Sources say he is in critical condition.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Pryor was stabbed in the shoulder and chest and is in surgery.

Adam Schefter✔@AdamSchefter

Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source.

Police were at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex on Saturday morning.

Sources tell Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 a woman is in custody at Pittsburgh Police headquarters in connection with the stabbing.

Her identity is not known.

Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 has reached out to Pryor’s agents for a statement.

Pryor has played for the Raiders, Browns, Redskins, Jets and Bills. He was released by the Jaguars earlier this year and is currently a free agent.

Pryor was the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2008 to 2010, winning the Big Ten Championship twice.

He is a native of Jeannette, Pennsylvania.