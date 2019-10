Win at Iowa would mean milestone for coach James Franklin

Escaping Iowa City with a win Saturday would mark a first for coach James Franklin and his Penn State teams.

Coach James Franklin does not have a win over an Associated Press top-25 team on the road in his career. It can be hard to believe. After all, the Nittany Lions did win a Big Ten championship in 2016 and have had a number of signature wins over Franklin’s tenure.

Although, some of the team’s biggest wins have been at home or at a neutral site.

Even Franklin’s teams at Vanderbilt were unable to snag a road win over an AP Top-25 team.

Something to remember for tonight. James Franklin does not have a true road win against an AP Top-25 team in his career as a head coach.

Ultra-specific stat or reason to worry?

No. 17 Iowa hosts No. 10 Penn State at 7:30 ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/GZEahpl8cb — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaWTAJ) October 12, 2019

You can find a list of all 11 of Franklin-coached teams’ losses on the road below.

Nov. 3, 2018

No. 5 Michigan beats No. 14 Penn State 42-7

Oct. 28, 2017

No. 6 Ohio State beats No. 2 Penn State 39-38

Nov. 4, 2017

No. 24 Michigan State beast No. 7 Penn State 27-24

Sept. 24, 2016

No. 4 Michigan beats unranked Penn State 49-10 (B1G Championship year)

Oct. 17, 2015

No. 1 Ohio State beats unranked Penn State 38-10

Nov. 28, 2015

No. 6 Michigan State beats unranked Penn State 55-16

Sept. 14, 2013

No. 13 South Carolina beats unranked Vanderbilt 35-25

Oct. 26, 2013

No. 14 Texas A&M beats unranked Vanderbilt 56-24

Sept. 22, 2012

No. 5 Georgia beats unranked Vanderbilt 48-3

No. 17 Iowa hosts No. 10 Penn State Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET televised on ABC.