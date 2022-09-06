Reserve Tickets: United States Marine Band to perform at the Warner Theater

Let Freedom Ring!

for a free concert by the president's own United States Marine Band.

On Tuesday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m., the U.S. Marine Band will grace the Warner Theatre for one grand performance.

This concert is part of the 2022 U.S. Marine Band concert tour to the northeast. The concert is free, but tickets are required. Tickets are limited to 4 per request.

The Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. Founded in 1798, the band has performed for every U.S. president since John Adams.

Known as “the president’s own” since the days of Thomas Jefferson, the Marine Band’s primary mission is to provide music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps.

In the style of the band’s 17th director John Philip Sousa, who initiated the concert tour tradition in 1891, Marine Band Director Col. Jason K. Fettig has chosen a diverse mix of programs, from traditional band repertoire and marches to instrumental solos.

Learn more about the United States Marine Band: www.marineband.marines.mil

Questions: call (202) 433-5809

Restrictions: tickets valid until 7:15 p.m.; open seating thereafter. No large bags or backpacks allowed.

Warner Theatre

811 State Street

Erie, PA 16501

For other upcoming events, check out the calendar: https://marineband.ticketleap.com/