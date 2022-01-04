Monkey Captured After Truck Carrying 100 was Involved in Two-Car Crash | Eyewitness News

Monkey Captured After Truck Carrying 100 was Involved in Two-Car Crash | Eyewitness News

Monkey Captured After Truck Carrying 100 was Involved in Two-Car Crash | Eyewitness News Toggle header content

Monkey Captured After Truck Carrying 100 was Involved in Two-Car Crash | Eyewitness News Video

Monkey Missing After Truck Carrying 100 was Involved in Two-Car Crash | Eyewitness News Video

Candidate vying for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor holds meet and greet event in Erie Video

Bayfront Convention Center hosts Winter Beach Blast Cheer and Dance Championships Video

Omicron cases in Erie Video

Local ten-year-old celebrates birthday sledding at Frontier Park Video

Morning Star Baptist Church teams up with UPMC Hamot for COVID-19 vaccine clinic Video

It's karate time: King Cobra Karate open style tournament returns to Bayfront Convention Center Video

Plans to renovate Richford Arms set to be unveiled in "Kickoff Event" next week Video

Electrical issue leads to house fire in Meadville Video