Call Auto Express Mazda: Sales (888) 348-0599, Service (888) 721-0405, Parts (888) 793-4794

Visit our showroom at 4021 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509

View our new or used inventory at Auto Express Mazda.

Auto Express Mazda is a family owned Mazda dealership near you with deep roots in the Erie community. But it doesn’t stop there. Our Mazda dealer near Meadville, PA have received awards for their national standings in both customer satisfaction and sales volume. That’s because we do business differently. Our high volume enables us to offer superstore pricing. We take time to get to know our guests and we satisfy more customers than anyone. Auto Express Mazda is also proud of all the local charities we have been involved in. Both our Auto and Power sports dealerships have helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for many great charities. But don’t just take our word for it. Stop into our Mazda dealer serving Pittsburgh, Meadville, Erie, and all surrounding today and see for yourself what all the national buzz is about.

We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customer’s needs. Feel free to browse our Mazda cars online, schedule Mazda service, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!

Hours:

Monday – 9:00AM – 8:00PM

Tuesday – 9:00AM – 8:00PM

Wednesday – 9:00AM – 6:00PM

Thursday – 9:00AM – 8:00PM

Friday – 9:00AM – 8:00PM

Saturday – 9:00AM – 3:30PM

Sunday – Family Day