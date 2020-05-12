Make sure to visit Plantscape Greenhouses or call us a (814) 474-5214 for the best and most unique flower selection in Erie County.

Plantscape Greenhouse is located in Fairview, Pennsylvania. Our garden center covers 2-1/2 acres of flowers in greenhouses and 3 courtyards. Plantscape has the best and most unique flower selection in Erie county, and we think anywhere. We are bursting with flowers during our spring and summer season with flowering annuals, perennials, vegetable plants, herbs, roses, shrubs, mulch, soil, statuary, gift décor and much more. Our staff can’t be beat! We are here to help you create the garden of your dreams. We have mums in the fall and a fantastic Christmas store with 40 decorated theme trees, over 10,000 ornaments, gifts, poinsettias, fresh cut Christmas trees, wreaths and much more. We’d love to have you stop by, and “Grow with Us”.

Plantscape started with 3 small greenhouses in Lake City and then moved to our present location in 1996. We are a family run business, building are way from the ground up to our great Garden Center of today. We are a growing greenhouse. We start planting in January to bring you the superior flowers you have come to know. Our Christmas season starts in September, building walls and vignettes, for your Christmas experience that starts every year the second Friday in November.

Our customers are the best anywhere. It is our honor and privilege to serve you. We are starting our 40th year in business and we thank you, our customers for making this possible.