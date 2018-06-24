Latest forecast from your weather authority
Upper level system will keep the threat of some showers and possible storms today, though they will be scattered.
Meteorologist Dan Rupp and Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Sunday
Precip: SATURDAY: (through 5PM): 0.45"/Month: 3.16"/Normal: 2.89"/ Year: 23.13"/Normal: 17.95"
SNOW (through 5PM): 0"/Month: 0.0"/Normal: 0.0" / Season: 198.5"/Normal: 100.9"
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes
TODAY:
Scattered showers or storms possible
High: 71-75
Winds: SW-W 5-15 G20
TONIGHT:
Plenty of Clouds, Chance of Rain
Low: 57-59 Erie/Meadville...52-56 Mountains
Winds: NE-NNE 5-10
TOMORROW:
Partly sunny skies
High: 71-75
Winds: N 5-15