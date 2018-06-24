Weather Daily Weather Alert

Upper level system will keep the threat of some showers and possible storms today, though they will be scattered.   

Meteorologist Dan Rupp and Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Sunday 

Precip: SATURDAY: (through 5PM): 0.45"/Month: 3.16"/Normal: 2.89"/ Year: 23.13"/Normal: 17.95"

            SNOW (through 5PM):  0"/Month: 0.0"/Normal: 0.0" / Season: 198.5"/Normal: 100.9"

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM  Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes

 

TODAY:

Scattered showers or storms possible

High: 71-75

Winds: SW-W 5-15 G20

 

TONIGHT:

Plenty of Clouds, Chance of Rain

Low: 57-59 Erie/Meadville...52-56 Mountains

Winds: NE-NNE 5-10 

 

TOMORROW:

Partly sunny skies

High: 71-75

Winds: N 5-15

 

 

