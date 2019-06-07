Latest forecast from your weather authority

Nice weather headed on into the weekend.
Meteorologists Tom Atkins, 8:45 PM Tuesday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.49″/Normal: 0.74″/ Year: 16.56″/Normal: 15.80″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:54 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 9 Minutes
OVERNIGHT:
Areas of Fog…otherwise mostly clear, cool and comfortable
Low: 53 Erie…44-50 inland/mountains
Winds: N-E 4-8
FRIDAY:
Patchy AM Fog…otherwise, sunny and pleasant
High: 75-79
Winds: NE Light
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Starlit and pleasant
Low: 57 Erie…45-55 inland/mountains
Winds: NE-E 4-8