Latest forecast from your weather authority

Nice weather headed on into the weekend.

Meteorologists Tom Atkins, 8:45 PM Tuesday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.49″/Normal: 0.74″/ Year: 16.56″/Normal: 15.80″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:54 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 9 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Areas of Fog…otherwise mostly clear, cool and comfortable

Low: 53 Erie…44-50 inland/mountains

Winds: N-E 4-8

FRIDAY:

Patchy AM Fog…otherwise, sunny and pleasant

High: 75-79

Winds: NE Light

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Starlit and pleasant

Low: 57 Erie…45-55 inland/mountains

Winds: NE-E 4-8