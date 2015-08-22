Latest forecast from your weather authority

Cold front moving east will bring some cool and damp conditions into the morning. Somewhat drier air will then arrive for Thursday afternoon, with increasing sun and pleasant conditions to end the week
Meteorologists Dan Rupp & Tom Atkins 7:39 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.22″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.47″/Normal: 0.61″/ Year: 16.54″/Normal: 15.67″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 8:54 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 8 Minutes
TODAY:
AM Clouds and a chance of showers & fog, then more PM sun
High: 67-72
Winds: NNE-N 5-10
TONIGHT:
Starlit, cool and comfortable, some inland fog
Low: 54 Erie…44-52 inland/mountains
Winds: E-ESE Calm-5
TOMORROW:
Mostly sunny skies, warmer
High: 75 Erie….76-80 inland/mountains
Winds: E-ENE 5-15