Latest forecast from your weather authority

Cold front moving east will bring some cool and damp conditions into the morning. Somewhat drier air will then arrive for Thursday afternoon, with increasing sun and pleasant conditions to end the week

Meteorologists Dan Rupp & Tom Atkins 7:39 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.22″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.47″/Normal: 0.61″/ Year: 16.54″/Normal: 15.67″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 8:54 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 8 Minutes

TODAY:

AM Clouds and a chance of showers & fog, then more PM sun

High: 67-72

Winds: NNE-N 5-10

TONIGHT:

Starlit, cool and comfortable, some inland fog

Low: 54 Erie…44-52 inland/mountains

Winds: E-ESE Calm-5

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny skies, warmer

High: 75 Erie….76-80 inland/mountains

Winds: E-ENE 5-15