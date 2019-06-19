Forecast Details

Stationary front just to our south may set off some scattered PM showers/storms away from the lake shore. Stronger low pressure system will approach tomorrow, bringing rain which could be heavy at times.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 4am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.02″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.32″/Normal: 2.27″/ Year: 18.39″/Normal: 17.33″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 17 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny and warm. Scattered PM showers/storms, mainly south of Erie

High: 74-78

Winds: Var-N 5-12

TONIGHT:

Scattered evening showers/storms diminishing. Clouds thicken. Showers and storms developing after midnight

Low: 62-67

Winds: Var 5

TOMORROW:

Windy with periods of rain and some storms. Heavy downpours at times

High: 67-71

Winds: Becoming NE 15-25