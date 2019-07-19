National Weather Service issues heat advisory in Allegheny and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for all the Troop D area, which includes Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer, and part of Allegheny Counties.

With the stifling temperatures and high humidity expected to last through the weekend, Pennsylvania State Police suggests that we all keep an eye on our neighbors who may not have air conditioning, or those who may have health problems made worse by the weather conditions.

State Police have been in contact with the Emergency Management Agencies in the Troop D area, and can arrange to get those without air conditioning to a location where they may be more comfortable.

As a reminder, never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle, even for a few minutes. Temperatures rise quickly even with the windows down and can be deadly for children or your pet.

Make sure doors and windows have tight fitting screens, and in apartments where children live, window guards. Window guards can prevent children from falling out of a windows and suffering serious injuries or even death.