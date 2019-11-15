1  of  2
Breaking News
PA teacher suspended after allegedly talking about shooting students Trump associate Roger Stone found guilty of lying to congress
1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE: ABC Special Report live coverage of Presidential impeachment hearings day 2 LIVE: Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

Picture Perfect Weather- Grayson Fitzpatrick

Picture Perfect Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar