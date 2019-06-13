Weather Report

Deep low pressure system will keep the threat of showers tonight. High pressure will move in by Friday afternoon.

Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Dan Rupp 5:53 pm Thursday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.19″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.27″/Normal: 1.62″/ Year: 17.34″/Normal: 16.68″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:58 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 14 Minutes

THIS EVENING:

Mostly cloudy, windy. Periods of showers with some storms

High: 64-68

Winds: S/SW 12-25 with higher gusts

TONIGHT:

Windy & cooler with showers likely, t-storms possible.

Low: 53 Erie….46-51 inland/mountains

Winds: W-WNW 15-20 G30

TOMORROW:

Chance of early showers, then partly to mostly sunny with gusty winds

High: 67-71

Winds: W-SW 15-20 G30