Weather Report 03/13/2019
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. A few showers possible this evening. Tomorrow: Windy and milder. Mainly PM showers likely.
Tom Atkins has tonight's Weather Report...
Approaching warm front will set off some possible showers or a…
LAKE TEMPERATURE: 32 Degrees
High pressure will bring some sun into the region after some early…
