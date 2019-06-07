Latest forecast from your weather authority*

High pressure will give us very nice weather today and into the weekend. A couple systems will start to bring rain into the region late in the day on Sunday.
Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Dan Rupp, 11:40 AM FRIDAY
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.02″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.49″/Normal: 0.74″/ Year: 16.56″/Normal: 15.80″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:55 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 09 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny and pleasant
High: 75-79
Winds: ENE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Starlit and pleasant
Low: 57 Erie…45-55 inland/mountains
Winds: NE-E 4-8
TOMORROW:
Mostly sunny skies, warmer, breezy
High: 80-84
Winds: ESE-ENE 10-15 G20