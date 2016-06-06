Weather in Your Neighborhood

Tranquil weather into most of Saturday. A generally light wind through Saturday but wind speeds increase by Saturday night into Sunday. A chance of rain and snow showers arrive by late day, with scattered rain showers changing to wet snow through Saturday night. Expect a slushy accumulation by Sunday morning with as much 1-3 inches in the snow belts. Lingering snow showers taper early Sunday, with clearing by late Sunday. A southwesterly breeze will become gusty through Sunday transporting even milder weather into the region to start early next week.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Craig Flint, 4:30 AM Saturday