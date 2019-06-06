Weather Report

Northerly flow from a high pressure will keep us mainly dry this weekend. There will be a slow and comfortable warm up. There may be a few late day showers on Sunday

Meteorologists Dan Rupp & Tom Atkins 7:30 PM Thursday

Precip: FRIDAY: 0.02″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.49″/Normal: 0.86″/ Year: 16.56″/Normal: 15.92″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:55 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 10 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Starlit, cool and comfortable.

Low: 58 Erie…45-55 inland/mountains

Winds: NE-E 12-6

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny skies, breezy & warmer

High: 76-81 Erie….79-84 inland/mountains

Winds: E-ENE 5-15

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Starlit, and comfortable

Low: 61 Erie…50s to 60 inland/mountains

Winds: NE-SE 6-12

SUNDAY:

Sunny to Partly Sunny, breezy and warmer…chance of a late day or evening shower or rumble of thunder

High: 83 Erie….77-82 inland/mountains

Winds: E-SE 10-20