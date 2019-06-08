Weather Report 06/07/2019

Northerly flow from a high pressure will keep us mainly dry this weekend. There will be a slow and comfortable warm up. There may be a few late day showers on Sunday
Meteorologists Dan Rupp & Tom Atkins 7:30 PM Thursday
Precip: FRIDAY: 0.02″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.49″/Normal: 0.86″/ Year: 16.56″/Normal: 15.92″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:55 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 10 Minutes
OVERNIGHT:
Starlit, cool and comfortable.
Low: 58 Erie…45-55 inland/mountains
Winds: NE-E 12-6
SATURDAY:
Mostly sunny skies, breezy & warmer
High: 76-81 Erie….79-84 inland/mountains
Winds: E-ENE 5-15
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Starlit, and comfortable
Low: 61 Erie…50s to 60 inland/mountains
Winds: NE-SE 6-12
SUNDAY:
Sunny to Partly Sunny, breezy and warmer…chance of a late day or evening shower or rumble of thunder
High: 83 Erie….77-82 inland/mountains
Winds: E-SE 10-20