1/25/20 Evening Weather

Area of low pressure lollygags through the Great Lakes tonight into Sunday. Colder air begins to filter into the region, with light snow developing into the overnight. Grassy/elevated/colder surfaces have the highest chance for a slushy accumulation. Expect light snow and snow showers through Sunday. Wind shifts into the west Sunday night and Lake Erie is wide open, so brief lake snow likely develops…could be a fresh coating to a couple of inches by Monday. Lake snow showers/flurries linger into Tuesday AM. Expect a fairly quiet, ho-hum weather pattern into much of next week.

Meteorologist Craig Flint and Tom Atkins 6:52 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.10″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.17″ /Normal: 2.46″/ Year: 3.17″/Normal: 2.46″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: 16.7″ /Normal: 24.6″/ Season: 39.9″/Normal: 60.8″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:40 AM / Sunset 5:27 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 47 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Patchy drizzle, mist or flurries early. Turning colder, with area-wide snow showers and flurries developing. Slushy accumulation mainly on grassy, colder surfaces.

Low: 32 Erie…27-32 inland

Wind: WSW 5-15

SUNDAY:

Breezy with scattered wet snow showers around…could be a slushy accumulation of a fresh coating to an inch or so, mainly on grassy surfaces, especially in the higher elevations

High: 35 Mountains to 37 Lakeshore.

Wind: WSW 10-25

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Lake effect snow and snow showers. Fresh coating to a couple inches.

Low: 32 Erie…25-30 inland

Wind: West 10-20

MONDAY:

Spotty snow showers/flurries. Gray skies.

High: 35-40