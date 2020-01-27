1/26/20 Evening Weather

Area-wide snow breaks out this evening as low pressure slowly works its way through the Great Lakes. Expect a fresh coating to an inch or two along the shoreline, with as much as 2-4 inches across interior sections of Erie county by Monday AM. A northwesterly flow keeps a spray of minor snow showers/flurries around through Monday and Tuesday with little additional accumulation. Beyond Tuesday, expect fair weather high pressure to settle over the region providing us with quiet and seasonably chilly weather.

Meteorologist Craig Flint and Tom Atkins 6:45 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.08″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.34″ /Normal: 2.54″/ Year: 3.34″/Normal: 2.54″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.6″ (though 5PM) /Month: 17.3″ /Normal: 25.4″/ Season: 40.5″/Normal: 61.6″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:39 AM / Sunset 5:28 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 49 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Area-wide light snow with a fresh coating to 1-2 inches for the shoreline. 2-4 inches for areas inland.

Low: 32 Erie…25-30 inland

Wind: SW to W 5-15

MONDAY:

Spotty snow showers/flurries. Gray skies.

High: 37 Erie…32-37 inland

Wind: WNW 5-15

MONDAY NIGHT:

Snow showers/flurries. Little additional accumulation.

Low: 30 Erie…25-30 inland

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY:

Clouds and sunny breaks with a few snow showers/flurries.

High: Near 35.