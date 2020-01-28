1/27/20 Weather Forecast

A northwesterly flow continues over Lake Erie with a spray of minor snow showers and flurries through this evening and overnight…could be some patchy freezing drizzle, too. Rinse and repeat weather on Tuesday. A weak cold front quietly slips through on Wednesday and ushers colder air into the region. This high provides quiet weather through the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio and Craig Flint 8:32 PM Monday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.06″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.53″ /Normal: 2.62″/ Year: 3.53″/Normal: 2.62″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.2″ (though 5PM) /Month: 17.9″ /Normal: 26.3″/ Season: 41.1″/Normal: 62.5″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:38 AM / Sunset 5:30 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 52 Minutes

TONIGHT:

A spray of lake flurries or a passing snow shower. Patchy freezing drizzle.

Low: 30 Erie…25-30 inland

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY:

Mainly gray with patchy freezing drizzle, flurries or a passing snow shower.

High: 34 Erie…30-34 inland

Winds: NW 5-10

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with flurries.

Low: 24 Erie…20-24 inland.

WEDNESDAY:

Decreasing clouds but cold.

High: Near 30