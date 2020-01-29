1/28/20 Weather Forecast

Expect similar weather to last night with plenty of clouds and a chance of patchy drizzle, flurries or a passing snow shower. On Wednesday, expect a slow start sky-wise, but a northerly flow of drier air filters into the region, with breaks of sunshine developing by late day. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Thursday, with high pressure over us. Clouds build again on Friday in advance of the next storm, which will bring scattered rain and snow showers over the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio and Craig Flint 8:50 PM Tuesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.53″ /Normal: 2.71″/ Year: 3.53″/Normal: 2.71″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 17.7″ /Normal: 27.1″/ Season: 40.9″/Normal: 63.3″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:37 AM / Sunset 5:31 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 54 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with flurries or a passing snow shower.

Low: Near 25 Erie…21-25 inland.

Wind: NNW 4-8

WEDNESDAY:

Cold day with gradual clearing by late day.

High: Near 32 in Erie…28-32 inland

Winds: N 4-8

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy.

Low: Near 20 Erie….10-20 inland

Wind: NE 4-8

THURSDAY:

Mix of clouds and sunshine.

High: 30-35