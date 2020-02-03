2/3/2020 Forecast

Expect similar weather to last night with plenty of clouds and a chance of patchy drizzle, flurries or a passing snow shower. On Wednesday, expect a slow start sky-wise, but a northerly flow of drier air filters into the region, with breaks of sunshine developing by late day. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Thursday, with high pressure over us. Clouds build again on Friday in advance of the next storm, which will bring scattered rain and snow showers over the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio and Craig Flint 8:50 PM Tuesday