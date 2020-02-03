2/3/2020 Forecast

Forecast
Nice looking Monday for the region as high pressure stays in control.  Approaching frontal system will set off a few showers later tonight into tomorrow.  Colder air will set up some snow showers or a mix by the middle of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 4am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.07″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.13″ /Normal:
0.17″/ Year: 3.66″/Normal: 3.12″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.5″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.5″ /Normal:
1.6″/ Season: 41.6″/Normal: 67.4″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:32 AM / Sunset 5:37 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 5
Minutes

TODAY:

Partly cloudy skies

High: 45-49

Wind: SW 5-10

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds with some showers possible late

Low: 35-40, temps slowly rise to 40-45 late

Wind: S/SW 8-15

TUESDAY:

Periods of light rain or showers mixing with snow or sleet late.

High: 45-50….falling.

Winds: SW 10-15, becoming N



