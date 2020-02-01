Weather forecast 2/1/2020

Tranquil weather into most of Saturday. A generally light wind through Saturday but wind speeds increase by Saturday night into Sunday. A chance of rain and snow showers arrive by late day, with scattered rain showers changing to wet snow through Saturday night. Expect a slushy accumulation by Sunday morning with as much 1-3 inches in the snow belts. Lingering snow showers taper early Sunday, with clearing by late Sunday. A southwesterly breeze will become gusty through Sunday transporting even milder weather into the region to start early next week.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Craig Flint, 4:30 AM Saturday

Precip: FRIDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.53″ /Normal: 2.95″/ Year: 3.53″/Normal: 2.95″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 18.2″ /Normal: 29.6″/ Season: 41.4″/Normal: 65.8″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:34 AM / Sunset 5:35 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 1 Minute

TODAY:

A passing rain or wet snow shower, otherwise mainly dry, with brightening at times. A better chance of light snow towards evening.

High: 37 Erie….34-37 inland

Winds: Calm wind becoming SW-NW 5-10.

TONIGHT:

Periods of Wet Snow…Fresh Coating to an inch or 2 most places…up to 3″ in the snowbelts

Low: 31 Erie….25-30 inland

Wind: W-SW 5-15 G20 Lake

SUNDAY:

Cloudy with some wet snow showers around in the morning. Some rain showers also possible, diminishing in the afternoon …clearing late with a gusty wind.

High: 38-42

WIND: W-SW 12-25 G40 Lake

