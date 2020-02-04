Forecast for 2/4/2020

Some occasional rain showers around today with an approaching weather system. This will also set off a little snow tonight. A stronger system will arrive tomorrow night, which will cause a freezing mix and a good chance of some ice late Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.13″ /Normal:

0.25″/ Year: 3.66″/Normal: 3.20″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.5″ /Normal:

2.3″/ Season: 41.9″/Normal: 68.1″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset 5:39 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 5

Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy with a few showers later this afternoon….mixing with wet snow or sleet by sunset

Patchy fog

High: Temperatures falling into the low 30s by late afternoon

Winds: N 5-12

TONIGHT:

Mix of light snow/sleet in the evening, then some flurries. Little accumulation expected

Low: Near 25 Erie/Near 20 Inland

Wind: N 5-12

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy and chilly. Some AM flurries

High: 31-34

Winds: N/NE 10-18