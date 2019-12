The Salvation Army is still continuing its efforts with the Red Kettle Drive in Erie County. However, the organization still needs the community’s help.

The organization found that they have received fewer donations this year, and the difference is around 8,000 dollars compared to this time last year.

Volunteers and donations are still needed for the drive. The bell ringers will be at different locations in Erie County until Christmas Eve.

Odessa Meredith reports.