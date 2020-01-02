DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Are phone books losing importance?

Looking up a phone number is as easy as simply typing in a business name and doing a quick internet search. Since technology is readily available for many, phone books seem like just another item in the home collecting dust or being thrown away.

However, some people still see value in receiving phone books including one local business. Erie Energy Products, Inc. take phone books, newspapers, and paperback books and turn them into insulation and mulch. The more paper products they receive, the better.

Odessa Meredith reports.