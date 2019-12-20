DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Bethel Christan School students host annual “Stuff the Truck” event

During the holiday season, people of all ages are helping others. Around 115 Bethel Christian School students lined up to stuff the Erie United Methodist Alliance (EUMA) truck Friday morning with donations. The items donated include household goods and winter items.

Collected items were donated to EUMA. The items will then be given to people that benefit from the programs of the EUMA. The programs benefitting are the Refuge Homeless Shelter for Families, Liberty House Homeless Shelter for Veterans, and Our Neighbors’ Place Seasonal Shelter for men and women.