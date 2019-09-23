DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Erie teenager hospitalized from vaping speaks out about his personal experience

The 19-year-old Iroquois High School graduate who suffered lung damage from vaping has been released from the Intensive Care Unit.

According to his parents, when Anthony Mayo was originally taken to the hospital he was diagnosed with bronchitis.

Mayo’s father explained that they returned to the hospital once his symptoms got worse. They then found out that his left lung was 80% congested and the right lung was 50% congested.

Mayo said he is doing a lot better and his lungs are 70% more clear than when he came into the hospital.

