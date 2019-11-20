DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Four student athletes signed with colleges today; two from Cathedral Prep, two from Villa Maria

Two student athletes from Villa Maria and two student athletes from Cathedral Prep signed their letters of intent this afternoon.

Alex Velez signed with Clarion University to play soccer.

Kaitlyn Lipps is making a commitment to play volleyball at Seton Hill University.

Dorian Crosby has decided to sign with Bucknell University to continue his wrestling career.

Finally, Alfonso Pickens is staying home to play basketball as he signed a commitment to Gannon University.

Watch Jay Puskar interview these student athletes in an web exclusive.