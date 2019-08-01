DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Good Morning Star Shine ride part of Lake Erie Cyclefest

There’s nothing more beautiful than a sunrise along our lake. This week, some early risers are going to be enjoying that sunrise on two wheels.

Today is the annual Good Morning Star Shine ride, kicking off Lake Erie Cyclefest. It’s the third year for the event, which features six cycling events.

There is something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a slow ride through downtown, a longer ride through the vineyards, or gravel grinder down the back roads with a beer at the end.

This morning though, we’re meting up with folks who don’t mind rising and shining early, for the sake of a gorgeous view.

And you can see the organizers are all set up, and the bicyclist will be rolling in any minute.