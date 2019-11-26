DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: man receives the gift of life through liver donation

A family experiences the true meaning of thanksgiving. Abraham Aviv experienced end stage liver cancer and was in need of a liver transplant. Unfortunately, none of Aviv’s family members were a match.

When twenty nine year old family friend Nikko Velazquez learned this, he got tested to be a liver donor candidate. Soon after, he got a life-changing call from Cleveland Clinic.

Velazquez donated one third of his liver, giving Aviv the gift of life. The transplant was a success, and both men are doing well.

To learn more about how you can be a donor, click here.

Odessa Meredith reports.