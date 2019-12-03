DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Peek’n Peak prepares for winter season

Peek’n Peak began making their snow for the resort which can only mean one thing, opening day is near!

The resort’s opening date is scheduled for Friday, December 13th. Although the snow making process is underway, there is still a lot more work to be done. However, exciting changes to the way the snow is distributed this year makes the work a little bit easier on the staff and volunteers.

If you’re anxious to get to the Peek before the official open date, their “Holiday’s at the Peak” event kicked off December 1st, and will continue throughout the month.

Odessa Meredith reports.