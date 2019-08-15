DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: PennDOT Intersection Improvement Project creating multi-lane roundabout at Big I Intersection

Web Exclusive
Posted: / Updated:

PennDOT is coming to a close on their Intersection Improvement Project. The goal of the project is to create a multi-lane, hybrid roundabout at the intersections of Route 98, Route 322, Route 19, and Route 6, or Big I Intersection, in Vernon Township, Crawford County.

Roundabouts are taking shape around the region, and now is your chance to learn how to navigate them.

PennDOT is hosting a series of public education sessions beginning today. These training’s are in anticipation of the Big I Roundabout, which is scheduled to be open to some traffic at the end of August, weather permitting.

  • Cambridge Springs Senior Center – 11 a.m. to noon, August 15, 156 Venango Avenue, Cambridge Springs.
  • Venango County Senior Expo – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., August 20, Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 29 Shuffstall Street, Franklin.
  • Meadville Senior Center – 11 a.m. to noon, August 21, 1034 Park Avenue, Meadville.
  • Lakeland Valley Senior Center – 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., August 22, 237 South Pymatuning Street, Linesville.

The roundabout is scheduled to be completely finished by the end of October.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar