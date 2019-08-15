DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: PennDOT Intersection Improvement Project creating multi-lane roundabout at Big I Intersection

PennDOT is coming to a close on their Intersection Improvement Project. The goal of the project is to create a multi-lane, hybrid roundabout at the intersections of Route 98, Route 322, Route 19, and Route 6, or Big I Intersection, in Vernon Township, Crawford County.

Roundabouts are taking shape around the region, and now is your chance to learn how to navigate them.

PennDOT is hosting a series of public education sessions beginning today. These training’s are in anticipation of the Big I Roundabout, which is scheduled to be open to some traffic at the end of August, weather permitting.

Cambridge Springs Senior Center – 11 a.m. to noon, August 15, 156 Venango Avenue, Cambridge Springs.

Venango County Senior Expo – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., August 20, Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 29 Shuffstall Street, Franklin.

Meadville Senior Center – 11 a.m. to noon, August 21, 1034 Park Avenue, Meadville.

Lakeland Valley Senior Center – 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., August 22, 237 South Pymatuning Street, Linesville.

The roundabout is scheduled to be completely finished by the end of October.